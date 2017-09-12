Only in Express
Can’t control celebratring against Tottenham if it’s a 91st minute winner, says Gareth Bale

gareth bale, bale, tottenham, zinedine zidane, tottenham, real madrid, champions league, football, sports news, indian express Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale during training. (Source: Reuters)
Gareth Bale said on Tuesday that he could celebrate a goal against his former club Tottenham but it mostly depends on how he feels that day.

In an interview to Dailymail, Bale said, “I scored against Spurs in a pre-season game a couple of years ago and I didn’t really celebrate then. I suppose it depends on how you feel on the day. If it’s a 91st-minute winner, can you control yourself? That’s the question.”

“I was in a meeting when the draw was made and my phone was going off constantly and I thought, ‘something’s happened. I remember playing against Real Madrid when I was still at Tottenham and ‘Crouchy’ [Peter Crouch] being sent off after only 15 minutes and that killed the game for us,” said the Real Madrid striker.

The Welsh player added, “All my friends are still Tottenham fans. That is their team in the Premier League and I will certainly have a lot of ticket requests.”

The European champions have drawn alongside the Spurs, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL in Group H, but will have to wait until next month for their meeting with the Premier League side.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are in contention of winning the Champions League title for the third year in a row.

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 