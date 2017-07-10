Cannot wait to get on the pitch to play for Everton, says an ‘ecstatic’ Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney joins his former club Everton. (Source: Twitter) Wayne Rooney joins his former club Everton. (Source: Twitter)

Wayne Rooney, who joined his boyhood club Everton on Sunday after 13 years with Manchester United, said that he was excited to be back at the Goodison park and can’t wait to get on the training pitch.

The England International said, “It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic.”

He added that he has returned to play under coach Ronald Koeman as he believes that he is building a team that can win something. “I have come back to Everton because I believe Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something,” Rooney said, “and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy.”

“I’ve kept it quiet for the last 13 years,” Rooney said, “but I’ve actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids. I had to keep that a bit quiet.

Koeman said that they need the winning mentality that Rooney posesses. “Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality,” Koeman said. “He knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home. He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here.”

