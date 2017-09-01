Only in Express

Canadian Lucas Cavallini will play in Mexico

Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini has signed a contract to play with Puebla FC in the Mexican Apertura tournament. Puebla announced the move Thursday. Last season, Cavallini played for Uruguay's Penarol, where he scored six goals in 11 matches.

By: AP | Published:September 1, 2017 11:11 am
Top News

Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini has signed a contract to play with Puebla FC in the Mexican Apertura tournament. Puebla announced the move Thursday. Last season, Cavallini played for Uruguay’s Penarol, where he scored six goals in 11 matches.

Cavallini, who played for team Canada in the last Gold Cup, is the first Canadian player in Mexico’s top flight since Isidro Sanchez suited for Puebla in 2008.

The 24-year-old striker has played his whole professional career in Uruguay, having stints with Juventud, Nacional and Fenix.

Puebla, which is last in the Apertura standings after seven games, did not reveal more details about the contract.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
36
Zone A - Match 55
FT
32
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-32)
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 56
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 