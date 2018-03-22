Can see myself at Barcelona for another two years if not for injuries, says Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta acknowledged he has offers from China. (Source: Reuters) Andres Iniesta acknowledged he has offers from China. (Source: Reuters)

With questions rising over his future at the club, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said that he can still see a couple of years at the Spanish club if the injuries do not hamper his progress. Speaking in an interview to El Larguero on the radio station Cadena Ser, the 33-year old said, “If injuries respect me, I can see myself in the Barcelona XI for the next two years.”

The midfielder, who is currently with the international squad for the upcoming international friendlies, added that he does not wish to go anywhere where he has to compete against Barca. “I would not go anywhere to compete against my club, all scenarios that are not competing against Barcelona are possible,” he said.

Iniesta, who said that he has offers from Chinese clubs, further added that leaving Barcelona would be one of the toughest decisions of his career. “It’s one of the most important decisions of my career and I understand that I am at an age where things change and other doors open that are very exciting in many ways.”It will not be a matter of love, it will be about me feeling what I think I am able to contribute,” he said.

He added that he would leave only if he would feel he can no longer contribute to the club. “If I leave, it will be because I can’t give 100 percent as a player and as a person to my club. It will be a difficult decision regardless, but I’m very calm about it and I’m enjoying this year very much,” he said. “It will be a difficult decision regardless, but I’m very calm about it and I’m enjoying this year very much,” he added.

The Spaniard also addressed his international career and said the upcoming World Cup could be his last appearance for the national team. “The World Cup will possibly be my last appearance for the national team. I don’t want to be around, just because of who I was,” he said.

Spain will take on Germany on Friday in an international friendly match.

