Calm Chelsea have experience to win title, says Asmir Begovic

Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.

Chelsea have lost two of their last four league games that have reduced their lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are on a seven game winning streak in the league.

A majority of the Chelsea squad consist of players that won the league title in 2014-15 campaign and Begovic is confident that they can guide the team to victory yet again.

“It’s not getting nervy. We are an experienced group of players who have been there and done this before. We have to just focus on getting better for the next game,” Begovic told the club’s website.

Begovic maintained that Chelsea were still in a good position and urged his team to focus on themselves instead of Tottenham.

“We’ll bounce back. There is still lots to play for this season. We just have to do our job. We still have a four-point advantage which at the beginning of the season we would have taken at this stage,” Begovic said.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves. If we pick up the points we need it doesn’t matter what Spurs do.”

Chelsea will turn their immediate attention to Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley before hosting Southampton in the league on April 25.

