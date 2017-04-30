Latest News

Burnley move towards safety with win against Crystal Palace

Burnley enjoyed their first away win of the season with goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray giving them a 2-0 win.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 30, 2017 12:59 am
The win moves Burnley (39 points) eight points above the relegation zone. (Source: Reuters)

Burnley enjoyed their first away win of the season with goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray giving them a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The win moves Burnley (39 points) eight points above the relegation zone ahead of Swansea’s (31 points) visit to Manchester United on Sunday and should secure their top-flight status for another season.

Barnes converted from close range after a low ball into the box from Stephen Ward and shortly afterwards had a second effort disallowed for handball.

But substitute Gray made sure of the win, five minutes from the end, racing on to a superb through ball from George Boyd and blasting home.

Palace are in 16th place, seven points ahead of Swansea.

