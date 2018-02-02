Burnley midfielder Steven Defour to undergo knee surgery

Steven Defour will undergo knee surgery to repair damaged cartilage and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Steven Defour will undergo knee surgery to repair damaged cartilage and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour will undergo knee surgery to repair damaged cartilage and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, manager Sean Dyche said. Belgian international Defour has started 24 league games this season and played through pain in recent weeks before a precautionary scan revealed the extent of the injury.

“Defour will have an operation after seeing a specialist, it’s a real blow,” Dyche said. “It’s come out of the blue, he’d been playing on and felt a soreness in his knee, he played with it for a few weeks. “We took him for a scan, one of those ones you probably wish you wouldn’t have, and it showed something that needs doing, it’s a bit of cartilage. That’s the way it goes. “Unfortunately he’s going to be out for some time … the specialist will have to sort it out and we’ll wait and see what he says after the operation.”

Defour, however, said in a post on Instagram that the injury would rule him out for the rest of the season. “Hard to take this one,” he said. “Really gutted I can’t end the season in the way I wanted it. Promise to come back stronger for the new season.”

