Top Stories

Bundesliga: Hamburger SV draw 0-0 at Freiburg

Freiburg and Hamburger SV remain in or just above the relegation zone.

By: AP | Updated: December 2, 2017 12:21 pm
Hamburger SV draws 0-0 at Freiburg Freiburg and Hamburger SV drew 0-0 in the Bundesliga (Source: AP)
Related News

Freiburg and Hamburger SV drew 0-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday leaving both sides in or just above the relegation zone.

Freiburg striker Nils Petersen went closest for the home side when he hit the post with a header from a corner in the first half, while he also forced a good save from Christian Mathenia.

Yoric Ravet thought he’d scored for Freiburg early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Both sides prioritized defending and it showed in a game of few chances.

Freiburg remained in the relegation playoff place ahead of the rest of the 14th round, while Hamburg stayed two points above it.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table