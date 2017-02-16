Menu

Bundesliga club Darmstadt invite Barack Obama to game

Darmstadt's enthusiasm came despite the fact that Barack Obama's official Twitter is following more than 6, 30,000 accounts.

By: AP | Darmstadt | Published:February 16, 2017 9:22 am
Bundesliga side Darmstadt is inviting former US President Barack Obama to one of its home games after announcing him as a Twitter follower of the struggling team.

The club says on Twitter, “Dear (at)BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?”

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt’s American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama’s name on it and says it’s a “huge honor” for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

The 25-year-old Boyd scored in Darmstadt’s surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.

Darmstadt’s enthusiasm came despite the fact that Obama’s official Twitter feed is following more than 630,000 accounts on the platform.

