Bundesliga club Darmstadt invite Barack Obama to game

Barack Obama’s Twitter account has more than 84 million followers. (Source: AP) Barack Obama’s Twitter account has more than 84 million followers. (Source: AP)

Bundesliga side Darmstadt is inviting former US President Barack Obama to one of its home games after announcing him as a Twitter follower of the struggling team.

The club says on Twitter, “Dear (at)BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?”

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt’s American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama’s name on it and says it’s a “huge honor” for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

The 25-year-old Boyd scored in Darmstadt’s surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.

Dear @BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium? 😉 #sv98 pic.twitter.com/iThQpILKTF — SV Darmstadt 98 (@sv98) 15 February 2017

Darmstadt’s enthusiasm came despite the fact that Obama’s official Twitter feed is following more than 630,000 accounts on the platform.