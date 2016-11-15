Bumpy plane ride too much for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s side are sixth in the South American qualifying group after 11 matches. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi’s side are sixth in the South American qualifying group after 11 matches. (Source: Reuters)

Lionel Messi had to reach for the sick bag as the plane carrying the Argentina team endured a bumpy ride from Buenos Aires to San Juan ahead of a World Cup qualifier.

The Barcelona superstar and several of his team-mates took ill due to the turbulence during the journey to the city near the Andes where Argentina will face Colombia.

The bout of illness will not stop Messi or any of his colleagues from playing in what is a crucial game for Argentina’s hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Edgardo Bauza’s side are sixth in the South American qualifying group after 11 matches following a 3-0 defeat in Brazil last week.

They are a point off fourth-place Ecuador, with the top four qualifying directly and the team in fifth going into a play-off against a team from the Oceania zone.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App