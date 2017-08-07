Latest News
  • Brighton sign midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for club record fee

Brighton sign midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for club record fee

Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion signed Dutch international Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract on Monday. Its previous reported transfer record was 5.2 million pounds, paid earlier this summer to Valencia for Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

By: Reuters | Published:August 7, 2017 11:41 pm
Propper, Premier League, Indian Express Propper, who began his career with Vitesse Arnhem, scored 10 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for PSV last season. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion signed Dutch international Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract on Monday.

Brighton did not disclose how much they had paid for the 25-year-old midfielder, but said in a statement that the club had broken its transfer record to sign him.

Its previous reported transfer record was 5.2 million pounds, paid earlier this summer to Valencia for Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Propper, who began his career with Vitesse Arnhem, scored 10 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for PSV last season.

“Davy is a player with great experience of the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem and PSV Eindhoven,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

“There is no doubting his pedigree, Davy has played a number of matches in the Champions League for PSV, as well as international football for the Netherlands. “He’s a strong competitor as a central midfielder and will complement our existing midfield players, and he is also a really good age at 25; we are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the club.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 17 -->
32
Zone B - Match 17
FT
46
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (46-32)
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 18 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 18
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 19

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 