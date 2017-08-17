Latest news

Brighton and Hove Albion trio sign new long-term deals

Defender Lewis Dunk, who is Brighton's current longest-serving player, and winger Anthony Knockaert signed five-year deals to stay at the club until 2022, while Ireland international defender Shane Duffy signed a four-year contract until 2021.

By: Reuters | Published:August 17, 2017 4:39 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion, who were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City in their league opener last Saturday, travel to Leicester City this weekend.
Brighton and Hove Albion trio Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert have signed new long-term contracts at the Premier League club.

Defender Dunk, who is Brighton’s current longest-serving player, and winger Knockaert signed five-year deals to stay at the club until 2022, while Ireland international defender Duffy signed a four-year contract until 2021.

“It’s been a really straightforward process getting everything completed and I’m absolutely delighted that three key members of the squad have committed their futures to the Albion,” manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

Brighton, who were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City in their league opener last Saturday, travel to Leicester City this weekend.

