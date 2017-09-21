Only in Express

Brighton and Hove Albion sign goalkeeper Tim Krul from Newcastle United

Published:September 21, 2017 2:58 am
Krul made his debut for Brighton in Tuesday's 1-0 League Cup defeat by Bournemouth and could be handed a Premier League debut against his old club Newcastle.
Goalkeeper Tim Krul’s loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion from fellow Premier League newcomers Newcastle United has been made permanent, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

The Dutch international moved to Brighton on a season-long loan last month after 12 years at Newcastle and has signed a one-year contract, Brighton said on its website (www.brightonandhovealbion.com).

Krul made his debut for Brighton in Tuesday’s 1-0 League Cup defeat by Bournemouth and could be handed a Premier League debut against his old club Newcastle, who visit Brighton on Sunday.

The 29-year-old joined Newcastle from Dutch side ADO Den Haag in 2005 and made 185 appearances for the English club. He has also made eight appearances for the Netherlands, featuring in the national team’s third place finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

