Latest News

Brendan Rodgers signs for four more years Scottish giant Celtic

Celtic hasn't lost a domestic game this season. The Glasgow club clinched the league title on Sunday and has already won the League Cup.

By: AP | Glasgow | Published:April 8, 2017 2:17 pm
Celtic, Celtic news, Celtic updates, Brendan Rodgers, Brendan Rodgers contract, Brendan Rodgers news, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Brendan Rodgers also took Celtic into the group stage of the Champions League in his first season. (Source: AP)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new four-year contract, days after guiding the club to its sixth straight Scottish league title in his first year in charge.

Rodgers’ new deal runs until June 2021 and replaces his rolling contract.

Rodgers, who is in his first job since being fired by Liverpool in September 2015, said “professionally and personally I’m in a good place. A few years ago, I might have been in a rush. But I have learnt to cherish what you have.”

Celtic hasn’t lost a domestic game this season. The Glasgow club clinched the league title on Sunday and has already won the League Cup. Celtic also is through to the semifinals of the Scottish Cup, putting Rodgers on course to emulate managers Jock Stein and Martin O’Neill by leading the team to the treble.

Rodgers also took Celtic into the group stage of the Champions League in his first season following a two-year absence from the competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
TODAY

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore