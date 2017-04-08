Latest News
  • Brendan Rodgers handed new contract by Celtic after winning league title in first season

Celtic are unbeaten in 38 league games this season, are in the hunt for a domestic treble.

By: Reuters | Published:April 8, 2017 12:12 am
Brendan Rodgers, formerly of Liverpool, was appointed by Celtic on a 12-month rolling contract last May. (Source: Reuters)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been rewarded with a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club till 2021 after winning the Scottish Premiership in his first season.

Rodgers, formerly of Liverpool, was appointed by Celtic on a 12-month rolling contract last May. He led the club to their sixth consecutive title earlier this month.

“Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already,” the club’s chief executive, Peter Lawwell, said in a statement on Friday.

“He’s an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we’re delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic.”

Celtic, who have already won the League Cup and are unbeaten in 38 league games this season, are in the hunt for a domestic treble. They face old foes Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on April 23.

