‘Brazukas in the House,’ Neymar posts pic with PSG team mates

Neymar posted an image on his Instagram account with Paris St Germain team mates Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Lucas Moura on Saturday. Apart from playing for PSG, the four are all Brazilians which is what Neymar pointed out in his caption. “Brazukas in the House. AllezParis,” said Neymar in his caption.

Neymar and Alves have played together at Barcelona for three seasons before the latter moved to Juventus. He played with the Italian champions for a year before moving to PSG. While Alves moved between the three clubs on free transfers, Neymar has been the subject of a record 222 million Euro deal that saw him move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain. It is more than twice of the amount paid by Manchester United to bring back Paul Pogba from Juventus and thus makes Neymar the most expensive player in the world by some distance.

Brazukas in the House 🤙🏽✌🏽 🇧🇷 AllezParis A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Neymar is expected to make his debut for PSG against Guingamp in the French league after French football authorites received clearance for the Brazilian to play. PSG manager Unai Emery also stated that Neymar is physically ready to start the game. He had earlier watched from the stands as his new side beat Amiens in their French Ligue 1 opener.

Neymar had stated that he decided to move away from the Spanish giants so as to get a new challenge. “The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Some are given to us. Others are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense, but short,” he said in a farewell statement he posted on his social media accounts.

