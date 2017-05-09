Latest News

Brazil’s Chapecoense win first title after air crash

Chapecoense successfully defended its Santa Catarina state league title on Sunday, despite a 1-0 defeat at home against Avai.

By: AP | Updated: May 9, 2017 11:31 am
It is Chapecoense’s sixth title in the Santa Catarina league.

Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has lifted its first title since the air crash that killed 19 of its players in November.

It is Chapecoense’s sixth title in the Santa Catarina league, which is a dress rehearsal for the Brazilian championship that starts next weekend.

The Brazilian team can win another title on Thursday in Colombia, playing in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense won the first leg 2-1 at home.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana after the crash in Medellin killed 71 people.

