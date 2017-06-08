Brazil to take on arch rivals Argentina in Melbourne

Argentina players train before the Superclasico. (Source: Seleccion Argentina Twitter) Argentina players train before the Superclasico. (Source: Seleccion Argentina Twitter)

With the Melbourne Cricket Ground set to host 1,00,000 football fans for Brazil vs Argentina on Friday, the Australian economy is expected to earn tens of millions of dollars.

Although Brazil star player Neymar is set to miss the match, his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi is going to be the star attraction during the Superclasico between the top two teams in the world.

The much-looked forward to match is going to be a complete hit as Melbourne becomes the latest city to earn from one of the biggest football matches in the world after Beijing, New Jersey, London and Doha. The online reseale tickets for the match went upto Aus$607 ($458).

The game is expected to fetch the economy of Australia more than Aus$50 million ($38 million).

Despite the enthusiastic organisers and fans who are looking forward to the match, the Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza was not so happy with the Superclasico being scheduled in Australia. He said that because the match comes after the end of the club season, players would want to rest instead of travelling half the world for a friendly.

“Because it comes after the club season the players don’t really want to know about it,” Bauza said. “They want to go on holiday, they’re planning which beach they’re going to be lying on with their women. And then you tell them that they have to go to Australia!”

This will however be the first game for Argentina under the charge of recently appointed Jorge Sampaoli.

The two teams previously met in Melbourne in 1988. The game had finished 0-0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd