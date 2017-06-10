Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus out with broken eye socket

Brazil will not call up a replacement for Tuesday’s friendly with Australia, also in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters) Brazil will not call up a replacement for Tuesday’s friendly with Australia, also in Melbourne. (Source: Reuters)

Brazil’s football federation says striker Gabriel Jesus sustained a broken eye socket during the 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly.

The Manchester City player was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Friday’s game after being hit by an errant elbow during an aerial challenge with club teammate Nicolas Otamendi.

Gabriel Jesus was initially given the all-clear after precautionary tests but the CBF says Saturday that, after a more detailed examination, a fracture was diagnosed in the bone that protects his left eye.

Brazil will not call up a replacement for Tuesday’s friendly with Australia, also in Melbourne.

