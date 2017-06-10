Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus out with broken eye socket

By: AP | Melbourne | Published:June 10, 2017 9:08 pm
Top News
- England vs Australia, live cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England in complete control with Stokes-Morgan stand against Australia
- Raabta box office collection day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput film is headed for trouble
- Amit Shah on Mahatma Gandhi: 'Bahut chatur baniya tha... he could presage Congress' bleak future'
Brazil’s football federation says striker Gabriel Jesus sustained a broken eye socket during the 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly.
The Manchester City player was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Friday’s game after being hit by an errant elbow during an aerial challenge with club teammate Nicolas Otamendi.
Gabriel Jesus was initially given the all-clear after precautionary tests but the CBF says Saturday that, after a more detailed examination, a fracture was diagnosed in the bone that protects his left eye.
Brazil will not call up a replacement for Tuesday’s friendly with Australia, also in Melbourne.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App