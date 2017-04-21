Latest News

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus in line for return for Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus could make a quicker-than-expected return from injury in the FA Cup semifinal against Arsenal.

By: AP | Manchester | Updated: April 21, 2017 10:33 pm
Gabriel scored three goals in his first two league games. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could make a quicker-than-expected return from injury in the FA Cup semifinal against Arsenal on Sunday.

City manager Pep Guardiola said the Brazil international will travel with the squad to London for the game at Wembley Stadium and didn’t rule out starting him.

Guardiola said on Friday “he is really much, much better. Today, he makes part of training with us. He’s coming back with his happiness and we are so happy he is back again.”

Gabriel Jesus has been out for two months after breaking a bone in his foot during an English Premier League game against Bournemouth. Initially, he wasn’t expected to return before May.

He scored three goals in his first two league games.

First Published on: April 21, 2017 10:28 pm
