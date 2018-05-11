Brazil right back Dani Alves out of World Cup after knee injury

Paris Saint-Germain’s Dani Alves after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters) Paris Saint-Germain’s Dani Alves after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters)

Brazil right back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup, leaving the five-time World Cup champions without one of their main leaders and question marks about his replacement.

Alves injured his right knee on Tuesday in the French Cup final win with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG say his anterior cruciate ligament detached. The Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement on Friday he needs surgery, and there won’t be enough time for him to recover for the World Cup.

Brazil’s first game in Russia will be on June 17 against Switzerland.

Alves was examined by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, who said there was no alternative to surgery.

“It was noted it is impossible to call Dani Alves for the period of preparation, friendlies and, consequently, the World Cup,” the CBF said.

Lasmar and CBF coordinator Edu Gaspar were expected to talk about the decision later Friday in Paris.

Alves played for Brazil in the last two World Cups and has 107 appearances for the team since his 2006 debut.

The front-runners to be his replacement were Manchester City’s Danilo, Corinthians’ Fagner, and Bayern Munich’s Rafinha.

Fagner has been recovering since April 29 from a thigh injury, and will be examined by Lasmar this weekend.

Danilo and Rafinha have had few chances under coach Tite, who counted on Alves as a leader.

Former Brazil player Junior believes Danilo is the most likely replacement.

“He is the one playing at the highest level at the moment, but he still needs to adapt to the team,” said Junior, a pundit at TV Globo.

