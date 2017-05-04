Latest News

Brazil leads unchanged top 20 in FIFA rankings

Brazil extended its lead over second-place Argentina because previous matches changed in value.

By: AP | Zurich | Published:May 4, 2017 7:08 pm
Brazil leads an unchanged top 20 in the FIFA rankings.

None of the leading South American and European national teams played in April, but Brazil extended its lead over second-place Argentina because previous matches changed in value.

FIFA weighs results over a four-year cycle with more value given to games played in the past year.

World Cup winner Germany is third. Chile, the two-time defending Copa America champion, and Colombia complete the top five.

World Cup host Russia is unchanged at No. 61, though is playing only friendlies while rivals play higher-value qualifying games.

The next rankings will be published on June 1, ahead of World Cup qualifiers and the Confederations Cup in Russia.

