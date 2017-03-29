Brazil go from night of despair to night of celebrations

Brazil beat Paraguay with goals from Coutinho, Neymar and Marcelo to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. (Source: Reuters) Brazil beat Paraguay with goals from Coutinho, Neymar and Marcelo to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2014 semi-final in Belo Horizonte, July 8, 2014, Brazil 1-7 Germany: Germany inflict an embarrassing defeat on Brazil in their own backyard to not only send them out of the World Cup but deliver a gut-wrenching and nauseating defeat on seleção.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifier in Arena Corinthians at Sao Paulo, March 28, 2017, Brazil 3-0 Paraguay: Brazil beat Paraguay with goals from Coutinho, Neymar and Marcelo to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

It took a total of 1025 days or two years and nine months for Brazil, the much-famed Brazil national football team, to turn a night of gloom, a night of shame to a night of celebrations. The achievement in Sao Paulo might just be about getting the team to the World Cup – the minimum requirement as far as Brazil is concerned – with winning the title the ultimate goal.

Brazil have thus become the first team, not including the hosts Russia, to qualify for the World Cup. Moreover, they are the first team to clinch the spot in March. Under manager Tite, Brazil have won eight straight games and nine straight overall. In the high profile and well-contested South American qualification for the World Cup, Brazil sit pretty at the top with 33 points from 14 games with 10 wins, 3 draws and a loss. To flatter the effort even more, the five-time champions have scored a staggering 35 goals with a goal difference of +25 (nearest rival in that department? Uruguay with +9).

The road to lift the trophy at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is still far away with other contenders yet to book their ticket but if early impressions are anything to go by, Brazil have made a strong case for themselves.

