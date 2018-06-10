Brazil coach Tite angrily denies any contact with Real Madrid

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
Brazil coach Tite angrily denied on Saturday that he had been in contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of replacing Zinedine Zidane

By: Reuters | Published: June 10, 2018 12:26:45 am
tite Brazil coach Tite gestures. (Source: Reuters)
Brazil coach Tite angrily denied on Saturday that he had been in contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of replacing Zinedine Zidane, who resigned at the end of May, dismissing the suggestion as a lie.

Tite was asked about reports that he was set to take charge of the Champions League winners during a news conference ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Austria, although it was not clear where they had originated.

“This is a disrespectful attitude and a lie,” he said. “I haven’t been in contact with anyone. Gilmar Veloz (Tite’s agent) hasn’t been in contact with anyone.”

“I’m doing what I like and I’m in the best possible place; I’m in a place that any other professional would like to be. I value this enormously, and that’s why I’m upset.”

