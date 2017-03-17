Brazil, Chile, Paraguay qualify for U-17 World Cup in India

The South American U-17 Championship was being held at three cities of Chile. (Source: File) The South American U-17 Championship was being held at three cities of Chile. (Source: File)

Football powerhouse Brazil, Chile and Paraguay qualified for the Under-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in India in October from the South American qualifying tournament in Chile.

The three countries have secured three of the four CONMEBOL tickets on offer to the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 with a match to spare at the South American U-17 Championship in Chile.

Colombia are the favourites to take the fourth slot as they need just a point on the final matchday on Sunday to finish ahead of Ecuador and Venezuela and qualify for the U-17 flagship event to be held in India from October 6-28.

Paraguay were the first to seal passage after they beat Venezuela 3-1. Chile then earned qualification with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Brazil, meanwhile, blanked Colombia 3-0 to confirm their ticket to India. Brazil’s win left them on top of six-team final stage league table with 10 points, followed by Chile (9 points), Paraguay (8), Colombia (4), Ecuador (1) and Venezuela (1). Each team is left with one match each to be played on Sunday.

