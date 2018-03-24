Brazil beat Russia 3-0 in friendly ahead of World Cup

Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin in action with Brazil’s Roberto Firmino. (Source: Reuters) Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin in action with Brazil’s Roberto Firmino. (Source: Reuters)

Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win at World Cup host Russia on Friday without the injured Neymar.

In freezing temperatures at Moscow’s vast Luzhniki arena, the Brazilians worked hard to break down Russia’s deep defense before three goals in 13 minutes early in the second half.

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev parried Thiago Silva’s 53rd-minute shot into the path of Miranda, who scored from close range.

Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 from the penalty spot nine minutes later, and Paulinho added Brazil’s third in the 66th with a header off Willian’s cross.

Less than three months before the World Cup opens at Luzhniki, the defeat highlighted Russia’s vulnerability at the back. Injuries to two central defenders this year forced coach Stanislav Cherchesov to field a makeshift five-man back line which was often able to do little more than stay deep and defend in numbers.

Up front, the Russians missed the injured Alexander Kokorin _ who is unlikely to return for the World Cup _ but still managed to create chances against a sometimes-shaky Brazilian defense.

An excellent chance went to waste late on when Anton Miranchuk hit the bar before his fellow substitute Anton Zabolotny missed an open goal on the rebound.

Alexander Samedov and Miranchuk’s brother, Alexei, both failed to score from good positions in the first half.

