Bournemouth keen to sign Jack Wilshere on permanent basis

Jack Wilshere joined Bournemouth on a season-long deal at the start of the season. (Source: Reuters) Jack Wilshere joined Bournemouth on a season-long deal at the start of the season. (Source: Reuters)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe wants to sign on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere on a permanent basis, despite relegating the Arsenal player to the bench for the last four Premier League games.

Wilshere joined Bournemouth on a season-long deal at the start of the season and the 25-year-old is into the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates.

“I’ve always said, ‘We love Jack, we would love to sign him’,” Howe, whose Bournemouth side were held to a goalless draw by Southampton on Saturday, told British media.

“But that decision will rest with Arsenal, with Jack, with other people: it’s out of our hands. And Jack may well see his future elsewhere.”

With midfielder Andrew Surman suffering a knee injury at Southampton, Wilshere, Harry Arter and Jordon Ibe are in contention to replace the South African in the starting lineup for the league match at Liverpool on Wednesday.

“We’ve got real competition in that position,” Howe added.

“You’ve seen Harry Arter come off the bench: he’s been outstanding for us this season. You’ve got Jack; Dan Gosling’s done very well for us in recent weeks.”

Bournemouth, who are 11th in the league, have picked up two victories in their 15 games on the road ahead of their Anfield trip.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now