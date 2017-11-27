Top Stories

Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Goetze out for six weeks with ankle injury

Mario Goetze has been ruled out for about six weeks after partially tearing ankle ligaments in Saturday's chaotic 4-4 home draw with Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04

By: Reuters | Published: November 27, 2017 10:34 pm
Mario Goetze, Bundesliga, Mario Goetze Germany, Borussia Dortmund, football news, sports news, indian express Mario Goetze will miss all of fifth-placed Dortmund’s matches before the winter break begins. (Source: Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze has been ruled out for about six weeks after partially tearing ankle ligaments in Saturday’s chaotic 4-4 home draw with Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old scored Dortmund’s third goal as they opened up a 4-0 lead in the first half only to capitulate spectacularly and allow Schalke back into the game.

“Bad news everyone: Midfielder @MarioGoetze sustained partial ligament tears in his upper and lower ankle in the Bundesliga match… on Saturday,” Dortmund said on Twitter.

Goetze will miss all of fifth-placed Dortmund’s matches before the winter break begins on Dec. 20, including trips to Bayer Leverkusen in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League, as well as a German Cup tie at Bayern Munich.

