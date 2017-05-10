Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra resumes team training after bomb attack

Latest News
Marc Bartra returned to team training after recovering from injuries sustained in bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus.

By: Reuters | Dortmund | Published:May 10, 2017 11:35 pm
Marc Bartra was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the Dortmund bus. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra returned to team training Wednesday after recovering from injuries sustained in last month’s bomb attack on the team bus. Bartra says in a tweet, I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks! So happy to be here today. Can’t wait to compete again next to my team mates!!”

The Spanish defender was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the Dortmund bus when it left the team hotel for the Champions League quarterfinal at home to Monaco on April 11. Bartra had surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

The 26-year-old’s return is a welcome boost for Dortmund ahead of its battle to remain third in the Bundesliga for automatic Champions League qualification. Dortmund also plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 27.

 

