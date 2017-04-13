Latest News

Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra out for four weeks after bus attack

Marc Batra had an operation on Tuesday after breaking the radial bone in his arm due to the explosion.

The attack also left debris lodged in Marc Bartra's hand.

Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra should return to playing in “about four weeks” after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday’s attack on the team bus, the club wrote on Twitter.

“Marc Bartra will be fit again in about four weeks,” the club said.

The 26-year-old had an operation on Tuesday after breaking the radial bone in his arm when three explosions went off near the bus as it made its way to the stadium. The attack also left debris lodged in his hand.

The Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco was postponed 24 hours after three explosions near the vehicle. Monaco won the game 3-2.

