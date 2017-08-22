Only in Express

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl back in training after broken ankle

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, who suffered an injury in May, returned to team training on Tuesday just over three months after breaking his ankle, the club said.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:August 22, 2017 11:27 pm
borussia dortmund, Julian Weigl Julian Weigl completed much of the training session on Tuesday.
Top News

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl returned to team training on Tuesday just over three months after breaking his ankle, the club said.

Germany international Weigl, who suffered the injury in May, will miss the national team’s World Cup qualifying matches in early September, but could be back in action for his club by Sept. 9 when they travel to Freiburg.

The 21-year-old versatile midfielder, who missed Germany’s Confederations Cup victory in July, completed much of the training session on Tuesday.

Dortmund won their Bundesliga opener against VfL Wolfsburg last Saturday and after finishing third last season, with Weigl playing in 30 matches, have qualified for the Champions League group stage.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
31
Zone B - Match 41
FT
32
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (32-31)
Aug 23, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 42 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 42
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 43

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 