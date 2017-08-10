Borussia Dortmund’s Dembele misses training amid Barcelona transfer talk

Latest News
The 20-year-old France international is seen as a potential successor to Neymar at Barcelona, after the Brazilian's record 222-million euro ($260 million) move to Paris St Germain earlier this month.

Published:August 10, 2017 10:04 pm
Ousmane Dembele, Peter Bosz, Borussia Dortmund Dembele joined Dortmund, who will compete in the Champions League group stage, a year ago on a five-year contract. (Source: AP)
Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz said Ousmane Dembele missed training on Thursday, as speculation mounted that the forward could move to Barcelona.

German media have reported that Dembele could join Barca for more than 100 million euros.

“Dembele was not at training today,” Bosz told reporters. “We tried reaching him and hopefully nothing bad has happened.”

Dembele joined Dortmund, who will compete in the Champions League group stage, a year ago on a five-year contract.

