Borussia Dortmund’s Andre Schuerrle out for four weeks with muscle injury

Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schuerrle will miss the start of the Bundesliga season later this week after being ruled out for around a month with a thigh muscle injury, the German club said on Wednesday.

The 2014 World Cup winner has just returned from another injury layoff and played an hour after starting in Dortmund’s German Cup first round match against Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday.

“He will have to take a break for about four weeks,” the club said in a statement. It was not clear when the player was injured but he is also likely to be ruled out of selection for Germany’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic in Prague on Sept. 1 and Norway in Stuttgart on Sept. 4.

Dortmund, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season, have qualified for the Champions League group stage and open their domestic league campaign at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

