Borussia Dortmund stumble to 1-1 draw at Mainz

Marcus Reus scored the only goal for Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund dropped further behind in the race for Champions League spots after a lacklustre performance saw them concede a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Mainz 05 on Sunday.

The visitors got off to a perfect start in the third minute when Marco Reus, left with far too much space after Andre Schuerrle had broken free, beat keeper Jonas Loessl with ease for an early lead.

Instead of finishing the game off, though, Dortmund allowed Mainz to claw their way back into it and Danny Latza’s powerful header in the 83rd minute, after he had been left unmarked at the far post, brought the hosts level.

Pablo de Blasis almost won it for Mainz but his shot just before the final whistle sailed narrowly wide.

Dortmund remain in fourth place on 31 points, 11 behind second-placed behind RB Leipzig, who beat Hoffenheim 2-1 on Saturday, and one off third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leaders Bayern Munich, 2-1 winners at Werder Bremen on Saturday, are on 45.

Hertha Berlin had earlier missed their chance to move up to third, slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Freiburg for their second consecutive league loss this year.

Freiburg’s Janik Haberer fired in six minutes before the break but Hertha, who were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen last week, remained largely toothless up front in the second half.

Freiburg struck again with Nils Petersen beating keeper Rune Jarstein with a low drive in the 87th minute.

Substitute Julian Schieber gave the visitors some hope with a goal a minute later but Freiburg held on for the win.

The Berliners are in sixth on 30 points. Freiburg climbed up to eighth on 26.