Borussia Dortmund sign forward Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev

The German Cup holder said the 27-year-old Yarmolenko signed a four-year contract on Monday. It gave no details of the transfer fee, but German daily Bild reported that it was approximately 25 million euros ($30 million).

By: AP | Published:August 28, 2017 7:57 pm
Yarmolenko has scored 137 goals in 339 games for Dynamo Kiev. He also has 29 goals in 69 appearances for Ukraine.
Borussia Dortmund has signed Ukraine forward Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev following the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

Dembele became the second-most expensive player in soccer history on Friday when Barcelona picked the 20-year-old French forward to replace Neymar in a deal that could reach 147 million euros ($175 million).

Yarmolenko has scored 137 goals in 339 games for Dynamo Kiev. He also has 29 goals in 69 appearances for Ukraine.

