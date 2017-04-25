Latest News

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin signs deal extension to 2019

Nuri Sahin joined Borussia Dortmund's youth structure as a teenager back in 2001 and helped them to 2011 Bundesliga title.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:April 25, 2017 11:25 pm
pakistan vs west indies, pak vs wi, pakistan vs west indies score, pakistan, pakistan cricket, pakistan cricket team, west indies vs pakistan, wi vs pak, cricket score, cricket news, cricket, indian express Nuri Sahin made his Dortmund debut as a 16-year-old. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Bundesliga club until 2019, Dortmund announced on Tuesday.

The Turkey international, who made his Dortmund debut as a 16-year-old and became the league’s youngest scorer at 17, joined Dortmund’s youth structure as a teenager back in 2001 and helped them to the 2011 Bundesliga title.

He left, having been voted player of the season in 2010-11, and joined Real Madrid but returned a year-and-a-half later after also having a brief spell at Liverpool.

“Everyone knows how I feel in Dortmund, in this club and this stadium with the unusual fans,” said Sahin, a crowd favourite who used to be a ball boy at home games when he was young.

Plagued by injuries for much of his career, the highly-skilled 28-year-old suffered a partial ankle ligament tear in their 3-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

He has been ruled out of Wednesday’s German Cup semi-final at holders Bayern Munich but is expected to play again in some of the remaining four league matches of the campaign.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali