Borussia Dortmund held by Schalke to 1-1 draw

Bayern Munich enjoyed another big Bundesliga win as it pursues an unprecedented fifth straight title while Borussia Dortmund was held at Schalke to 1-1 in the Ruhr derby on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick and set up another two goals for Bayern to rout Augsburg 6-0 at home, maintaining its 13-point lead over Leipzig with eight games remaining.

“Lewandowski did what he normally does,” Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Bayern, which has lost only once in 26 league games, didn’t have to work too hard for its 20th win. Augsburg opted to rest several players for its relegation fight with Ingolstadt on Wednesday.

“A defeat against Bayern won’t throw us off course,” said Augsburg coach Manuel Baum, whose side dropped to the relegation playoff spot.

Minutes after Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claimed his league-leading 24th goal in Gelsenkirchen, Lewandowski claimed his 23rd, firing inside the left post after holding off a defender.

The striker then set up Thiago Alcantara with his heel before completing his hat trick and matching Aubameyang’s tally with a header.

A long ball from Jerome Boateng set up Thomas Mueller for his second of the second, though the Germany forward went straight off for treatment following a bad challenge from Christoph Janker, who was booked.

SCHALKE 1, BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1

The 150th competitive Ruhr derby ended badly for Schalke, denied what looked a clear penalty in injury time after Marc Bartra stopped the ball with his arm. Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl was sent to the stands for his protests.

“We needed a bit of luck that the referee did not blow for handball at the end, not that he has to, but he can,” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged.

Dortmund had the better of a hard-fought first half with more shots on goal before Aubameyang finally broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Ousmane Dembele timed his pass perfectly for Shinji Kagawa to beat the offside trap and the midfielder unselfishly laid the ball off for Aubameyang’s simple finish. The striker pulled on a mask as he has done before and prompted a furious reaction from Schalke fans with his celebrations.

Thilo Kehrer got them smiling again with the equalizer in the 77th, firing inside the left post for his first Bundesliga goal after Leon Goretzka dragged the ball back.

LEIPZIG 4, DARMSTADT 0

Leipzig bounced back from three games without a win by consolidating second place thanks to two goals from standout performer Naby Keita, reportedly a target for Bayern.

The promoted side is four points ahead of third-placed Hoffenheim and five ahead of Dortmund, which holds the last qualification spot for the Champions League.

Bottom side Darmstadt looks doomed, now 14 points from safety.

OTHER GAMES

Northern rivals Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV both secured important wins to move away from the relegation zone.

Winter signing Thomas Delaney scored a hat trick as Bremen won 5-2 at Freiburg. “No April fools,” the Danish midfielder said of his hat trick on Twitter.

It was Bremen’s fifth win in a six-game unbeaten run as it moved three points clear of the relegation zone. Bremen was previously bottom.

Lewis Holtby scored late for Hamburg to beat Cologne 2-1 at home, dragging the side out of the relegation playoff spot to 13th, a point clear of Augsburg.

“We’re still a long way from where we want to be,” Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol said.

Midfielder Marco Fabian missed a penalty as Eintracht Frankfurt had to settle for 0-0 against Borussia Moenchengladbach in the late game.

‘Gladbach midfielder Tobias Strobl earned his second yellow card as his side remained 10th, just four points above the relegation zone.

