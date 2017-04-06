Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra meets fan from Schalke game

The Spanish defender sent a tweet after last Saturday’s draw with a picture of the woman. (Source: Reuters) The Spanish defender sent a tweet after last Saturday’s draw with a picture of the woman. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra succeeded in his quest to find a supporter who wore a Dortmund jersey among a throng of Schalke supporters during the Ruhr derby.

The Spanish defender sent a tweet after last Saturday’s draw with a picture of the woman, a conspicuous spot of yellow amid a sea of blue, saying he wanted to find her to give her his jersey.

Great to meet Steffi today!!!! 😃 It’s been a worthy quest and a real pleasure! Thanks everybody! 🙌🏼#SheLovesBVBMore #EchteLiebe 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/MRqk53N1OT — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) 6 April 2017

After finding Stefanie Adam-Paap, Bartra presented her with the jersey at Dortmund’s training ground Thursday, only to be presented with a Schalke jersey in return by her husband, whom she had accompanied to the game.

Guido Paap, a Schalke fan, tells local newspaper WAZ that Bartra reluctantly accepted his gift and that “he is a genuine young man who radiates a lot of happiness.”

