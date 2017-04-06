Latest News

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra meets fan from Schalke game

After finding Stefanie Adam-Paap, Marc Bartra presented her with the jersey at Dortmund's training ground Thursday.

The Spanish defender sent a tweet after last Saturday's draw with a picture of the woman.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra succeeded in his quest to find a supporter who wore a Dortmund jersey among a throng of Schalke supporters during the Ruhr derby.

The Spanish defender sent a tweet after last Saturday’s draw with a picture of the woman, a conspicuous spot of yellow amid a sea of blue, saying he wanted to find her to give her his jersey.

 

After finding Stefanie Adam-Paap, Bartra presented her with the jersey at Dortmund’s training ground Thursday, only to be presented with a Schalke jersey in return by her husband, whom she had accompanied to the game.

Guido Paap, a Schalke fan, tells local newspaper WAZ that Bartra reluctantly accepted his gift and that “he is a genuine young man who radiates a lot of happiness.”

