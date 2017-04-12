Latest News

Borussia Dortmund bus blast: Twitterati, Monaco fans come in support

Borussia Dortmund and Monaco Champions League quarter-final first-leg will be played on Wednesday.

Published:April 12, 2017 12:41 am
Borussia Dortmund bus that was hit by the blast.

The Champions League quarter-final game between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco was postponed to Wednesday after blast near the Dortmund team bus left one person injured. The blast was near the bus that was carrying Dortmund players. The team later confirmed that Marc Bartra was injured and was taken to hospital after he suffered cuts due to broken glass.

The fans inside the Dortmund stadium were stunned to hear about the report and chanted “Dortmund, Dortmund” to show their support. German police confirmed the report about the explosion saying “three explosions in the area of the Dortmund team bus as it left the team hotel” prior to the first-leg clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Now, the match will now take place on Wednesday night, Dortmund confirmed the news on their offical Twitter account. They added that there was “no danger” to anyone inside the stadium.

Monaco and Dortmund will play the match on Wednesday.

