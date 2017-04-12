Borussia Dortmund bus blast: Twitterati, Monaco fans come in support

Borussia Dortmund bus that was hit by the blast. (Source: Reuters) Borussia Dortmund bus that was hit by the blast. (Source: Reuters)

The Champions League quarter-final game between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco was postponed to Wednesday after blast near the Dortmund team bus left one person injured. The blast was near the bus that was carrying Dortmund players. The team later confirmed that Marc Bartra was injured and was taken to hospital after he suffered cuts due to broken glass.

The fans inside the Dortmund stadium were stunned to hear about the report and chanted “Dortmund, Dortmund” to show their support. German police confirmed the report about the explosion saying “three explosions in the area of the Dortmund team bus as it left the team hotel” prior to the first-leg clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Now, the match will now take place on Wednesday night, Dortmund confirmed the news on their offical Twitter account. They added that there was “no danger” to anyone inside the stadium.

Bei der Explosion wurde @MarcBartra verletzt und befindet sich derzeit im Krankenhaus. Gute und schnelle Genesung, Marc! #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the “Dortmund! Dortmund” chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Monaco fans chanting ‘Dortmund’ in a show of solidarity tonight. Superb. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zhnNhxIaNl — All Football News (@AllFootballLive) April 11, 2017

Just heard about the Dortmund bus incident. Hope everyone is ok! — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) April 11, 2017

Monaco and Dortmund will play the match on Wednesday.

