Explosions near the Borussia Dortmund team bus leaves player injured; Champions League tie postponed

Borussia Dortmund's first leg quarterfinal against Monaco in the UEFA Champions League fixture has been called off after three blasts.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 12, 2017 12:58 am
borussia dortmund, dortmund, borussia dortmund bus attack, dortmund vs monaco, dortmund bomb blast, dortmund bus, uefa champions league, ucl, football news, sports news, indian express A window of Dortmund’s team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo)

The Champions League tie between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been postponed until Wednesday after the German club’s team bus was involved in an explosion ahead of their quarterfinal first-leg tie. According to reports, a player was injured with reports mentioning that the injured player was Marc Bartra. He was taken to hospital immediately. However, there were no reports of other injuries.

#bvbasm has just been postponed until Wednesday, 12 April 1845 CET. Tickets remain valid. Thanks to everyone involved in the decision.

The German club were scheduled to take on Monaco in the game to be played at the Westfalenstadion. Three explosive devices detonated near the team bus. Confirming the cancellation, stadium spokesman Norbert Dickel was quoted as saying by AP that there was no reason to panic at the stadium.

Meanwhile, North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press that there were “three explosions near the (Borussia Dortmund) team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium” and that “there was one player injured inside and damage to a window.”

borussia dortmund, dortmund, borussia dortmund bus attack, dortmund vs monaco, dortmund bomb blast, dortmund bus, uefa champions league, ucl, football news, sports news, indian express Dortmund players stand outside the team hotel after the team bus was damaged in an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo)

Dortmund confirmed that the injured player was Spanish defender Bartra and that he was undergoing treatment in hospital. The club also said that the player was “in safety” and that there was no danger in and around the stadium.

According to police,the explosions took place at around 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT). Showing their solidarity for the German side, supporters of Monaco were heard chanting “Dortmund, Dortmund” inside the packed stadium.

The match was called off after early reports of the decision being taken at a later time.

With inputs from AP

