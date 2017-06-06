Borussia Dortmund appoint Peter Bosz as new head coach

Peter Bosz has been announced as the new Borussia Dortmund coach. (Source: Twitter) Peter Bosz has been announced as the new Borussia Dortmund coach. (Source: Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund have announced Peter Bosz as their new head coach till 2019. He will succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the German club three days after they won the German Cup.

Despite a slow start at Ajax in which they lost a Champions League playoff to Rostov, Bosz led his side to the Europa League final, where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United, while finishing runners-up to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

The 53-year-old will depart after just a season with the club. Ajax will be paid £4.3million as compensation for Bosz.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga, managing to qualify for Champions League next year. Former manager Tuchel had a fallout with the club bosses post which he was sacked. He argued with them after the German side was forced to play the Champions League quarterfinals a day after their team bus was attacked in April.

Tuchel was fired a year before his contract was set to finish, despite him leading the club to their first silverware in five years. He is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen who also had a rather disappointing season in the German league. He was also linked to Arsenal during the season.

The German side finished on the third position with 64 points, trailing RB Leipzig by three points.

