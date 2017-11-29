Bordeaux end winless streak with 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne

Alexandre Mendy scored twice for Bordeuax to end winless streak. (File/Twitter) Alexandre Mendy scored twice for Bordeuax to end winless streak. (File/Twitter)

Alexandre Mendy scored twice as Bordeaux ended a seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the French league on Tuesday. Both Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux, two of the most prestigious clubs in French football, had struggled in recent weeks following a good start to the season.

Bordeaux was unbeaten in its first seven matches of the season, but then picked just two points from its next seven games. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s players turned their fortunes around in style, piling more misery on 10-time champion Saint-Etienne, which has failed to win since mid-October.

Saint-Etienne has conceded 13 goals in its past four games. Mendy put the hosts in front after five minutes with a half-volley from the edge of the box and Malcom doubled Bordeaux’s lead near the half-hour mark with a 25-meter (yard) strike.

Mendy completed his brace at the end of a counterattack with a header from Youssouf Sabaly’s cross in the second half.

The result lifted Bordeaux to ninth place, 18 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, and one above Saint-Etienne. PSG hosts Troyes on Wednesday.

OTHER MATCHES

Promoted Amiens extended its unbeaten run to seven matches and moved to seventh with a 2-1 win over Dijon. Quentin Cornette scored the winner five minutes into the second half after former Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta had opened the scoring for Amiens in the third minute from a free kick.

Changhoon Kwon had equalized in the 15th minute of an entertaining first half. Kakuta, whose career has been blighted by injuries, is enjoying a revival in Amiens, with three goals and four assists in 14 matches this season. Also, struggling Strasbourg was held to a goalless home draw by sixth-place Caen.

