Bomb scare triggers stampede at Juventus viewing area in Turin, 400 injured

More than 20,000 fans had gathered to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Turin-based club Juventus and Real Madrid. (Source: AP) More than 20,000 fans had gathered to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Turin-based club Juventus and Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

400 people were left injured when a stampede was triggered by a bomb scare in the Italian city Turin’s Piazza San Carlo. According to Football Italia, at least two of these injuries are serious but there have been no reported deaths yet.

Estampida de los tifosi de la Juve por un petardo en Piazza San Carlo, algunos heridos leves al caerse a la boca del metro. (📹 @CorSport) pic.twitter.com/WVF7UOaoIQ — Footbie España (@footbieES) 3 June 2017

Crowds of around 20,000 Juventus fans had gathered in what was the designated viewing area to watch the recently concluded final of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus, a club based in Turin, and Spanish club Real Madrid. Real won the match 4-1 and just after they scored their third goal, an explosion sparked a panic at the Piazza San Carlo. AP reports say that the entire piazza went in the direction next to the screen to escape. It was initially reported in Italian media that 30-40 people were injured but that number has risen rapidly to 200 and now 400.

