Bobby Wood gets winner to boost Hamburg in Germany

He struck with 10 minutes remaining when he left defender Jannik Vestergaard sprawling with a quick change of feet. (Source: AP) He struck with 10 minutes remaining when he left defender Jannik Vestergaard sprawling with a quick change of feet. (Source: AP)

American Bobby Wood had another game to remember on Sunday, scoring a late winner after his earlier goal was disallowed as Hamburger SV beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 to boost its Bundesliga survival chances.

The 24-year-old Wood is steadily making a name for himself since joining Hamburg from German second-division team Union Berlin last summer. He struck with 10 minutes remaining when he left defender Jannik Vestergaard sprawling with a quick change of feet and then rifled the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

It was Wood’s fifth league goal of the season. The Hawaii-born forward has eight goals in 29 appearances for the US national team.

‘Gladbach defender Andreas Christensen had opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a header off Oscar Wendt’s free kick.

Wood thought he’d equalized seven minutes later but the goal was ruled out for offside amid Hamburg protests after the linesman at first failed to raise his flag.

The linesman further antagonized home fans with another offside decision ruling out Lewis Holtby’s lob over Yann Sommer. TV replays showed it was again the correct call.

But there was nothing wrong with Filip Kostic’s header in off the post a minute later in the 36th, sparking relieved celebrations for Hamburg and prompting a wry smile from referee Deniz Aytekin with all the players looking in his direction.

Hamburg ‘keeper Rene Adler pulled off two huge saves to deny Josip Drmic and then Patrick Herrmann in the first half.

Hamburg had the ball in the net again in the second, and once more it was ruled out for offside, leaving Kyriakos Papadopoulos with his hands on his face. Again, it was the right call.

Knowing that a win would draw the side level on points with relegation-rivals Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, Hamburg kept pushing for the winner until Wood proved the hero.

Hamburg remains in the relegation zone but only on goal difference. Ten rounds remain.

“We should keep our focus, stay calm, humble. Then we’ll manage it and get the points we need,” Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol said.

SCHALKE 3, AUGSBURG 0

Guido Burgstaller scored twice as Schalke ended its three-game winless run in the league with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Augsburg.

Winter signing Burgstaller got the home side off to a flying start in the fourth minute and claimed his second in the 29th.

The normally reliable Paul Verhaegh then missed a penalty for Augsburg before Daniel Caligiuri scored at the other end.

The visitors’ poor afternoon continued when striker Raul Bobadilla had to go off with an injury sustained in the challenge from Benedikt Hoewedes that led to the penalty.

The second half proved just a formality. Max Meyer might have made it 4-0 before Hoewedes missed another good chance for the home side.

“We lost the game in the first 45 minutes,” Augsburg coach Manuel Baum said.

Schalke jumped two points above Augsburg into 11th place, while the visitors were just two points above the relegation zone after Hamburg’s win in the late game.