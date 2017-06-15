BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya suggests government intervention to sort ISL logjam

Concerned at the plight of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal who were not inducted into the lucrative ISL. Concerned at the plight of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal who were not inducted into the lucrative ISL.

Staring at a dark future, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have found solace from the ruling BJP government with its national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya suggesting sports ministry’s intervention to sort out the ISL logjam.

Concerned at the plight of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal who were not inducted into the lucrative Indian Super League, Vijayvargiya has written to the two clubs.

“On behalf of BJP, I would be proud to be of any help as I know the contribution of century old clubs in Indian as well as international football,” Vijayvargiya who is also in-charge of West Bengal affairs wrote.

“You are always welcome for a discussion and a meeting can be arranged with the ministry of youth and sports,” he added in his letter to Mohun Bagan and East Bengal secretary yesterday.

The ISL has named Bengaluru and Jamshedpur as the two new cities for the next edition virtually dashing the two popular fan-based clubs hopes to be part of the lucrative tournament.

Adamant on not paying the Rs 15 crore franchisee fees, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were not inducted in the ISL which is all set to become the top league of the country.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal may have to play in the I-League which will run simultaneously with lesser significance.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App