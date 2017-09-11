Only in Express

Bibiana Steinhaus becomes first female ref in Europe’s top leagues

Bibiana Steinhaus made history today by becoming the first female referee to officiate a match in a top European league. Steinhaus became the first woman to ref a top-tier match when she took charge of Hertha Berlin's home game against Werder Bremen.

By: AFP | Berlin | Published:September 11, 2017 1:22 am
Steinhaus has been refereeing since 2007 and officiated the women’s UCL final, 2012 women’s Olympic tournament.
Germany’s Bibiana Steinhaus made history today by becoming the first female referee to officiate a match in a top European league.

The 38-year-old police officer became the first woman to ref a top-tier match in the German, English, French, Italian or Spanish leagues when she took charge of Hertha Berlin’s home Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

Having been named on the official list of Bundesliga referees for 2017/18, Steinhaus sat out the first two rounds of German league matches before making her top-tier debut at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

She has been refereeing since 2007 and officiated the women’s Champions League final this year plus the 2012 women’s Olympic tournament final in London.

Steinhaus had already built up a wealth of experience by refereeing around 80 second division games and was the fourth official on numerous occasions in the German league, but this is her first time refereeing in Germany’s top flight.

