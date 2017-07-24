Best goals of the week: Philippe Coutinho, Neymar display amazing skills

Barcelona’s Neymar breaks past Juventus’ Stefano Stuaro and Stephan Lichsteiner. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona’s Neymar breaks past Juventus’ Stefano Stuaro and Stephan Lichsteiner. (Source: Reuters)

The week saw some brilliant football as all the stars are back in action in pre-season tours for their respective clubs. While recently players are settling in their new teams and getting to know their new teammates, old players in the clubs are proving why they deserved to stay in the club.

Here is a list of five best goals scored this week which includes a bicycle kick, a free kick and some brilliant display of skills. Have a look:

Neymar Jr shows brilliant footwork to score brace

In the first match he played for Barcelona in their pre-season tour, Neymar showcased amazing skills to score a brace and help his side win against Juventus 2-1 at the International Champions Cup. Neymar dribbled past five defenders for his second goal of the match.

Anthony Martial produces wonderful skills

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial on Sunday dribbled past Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, setting Jesse Lingard up with a simple finish at the far post to give United the lead in Santa Clara. The goal gave United an early lead, before the Spanish champions equalised it, taking the game to penalties. United won 2-1 against Los Blancos.

Chris Eriksen scores a long-shot beauty for Tottenham

Eriksen scored from 30 yards at Camping World Stadium against Paris Saint Germain during the International Champions Cup clash that took place last week.

TAKE A BOW @ChrisEriksen8! Eriksen scored this beauty against PSG at the weekend. #InternationalChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/xLfKH2zgtp — Premier Sports ?? (@PremierSportsTV) 24 July 2017

Philippe Coutinho’s free kick goal against Leicester City

Philippe Coutinho’s magic lifted Liverpool to a 2-1 preseason victory over Leicester City in the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.

Philippe Coutinho Freekick Goal vs Arsenal ?? #LFC pic.twitter.com/6ReA7KYbSP — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) 23 July 2017

Clint Dempsey scores a brilliant free kick

Clint Dempsey scored his 57th International goal during the USMNT’s Gold Cup match between USA and Costa Rica. He took a brilliant free-kick in the 83rd minute on Saturday. With the goal, he is now tied with Landon Donovan at the top in the all-time goals list.

Here is hoping the next week takes us to some even more mesmerising goals.

