Best goals of the week: Marco Asensio scores a screamer for Spain U-21

Marco Asensio scored hattrick against Macedonia in European’s U-21 Championship for Spain on Sunday. (Source: Real Madrid) Marco Asensio scored hattrick against Macedonia in European’s U-21 Championship for Spain on Sunday. (Source: Real Madrid)

Football action is lying low these days after an action-packed league season came to an end a few weeks back.

However, there are a few goals that could not escape the notice of football lovers around the world. With Confederations Cup and International friendlies going on, here are the five best goals from the week:

Asensio scores a screamer

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scored a streamer at the end of European’s U-21 Championship for Spain against newcomers Macedonia on Sunday. As the tournament favourites defeated Macedonia 5-0, Asensio scored a hat-trick, to emerge as the star of the match. However, it was his second goal, a screamer, that took all the limelight.

Saul Niguez bicycle kick

Asensio’s city rival club Atletico Madrid’s star Saul Niguez also produced a spectacular goal for Spain in the same match. He opened the goalscoring account for Spain with a bicycle kick.

Lorenzo Pellegrini overhead kick

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a stunning overhead kick as Italy opened their European U21 Championship campaign with a 2-0 win against Denmark in Krakow.

Ricardo Quaresma tap in

Ricardo Quaresma Goal ~ Portugal vs Mexico 1-0 http://t.co/40Bi6sSTFt — Sport TV (@sporttv_tv) 18 June 2017

Although Ricardo Quaresma scored the opening goal between Portugal and Mexico, which ended in a 2-2 draw, it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s sublime assist that took the limelight away. Ronaldo fooled the Mexican defence with a reverse ball for Quaresma, who tapped the ball in for the side that were the Euro 2016 champions.

Chicharito header

After Quaresma’s goal, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored a brilliant header to equalise the game in their opening 2017 Confederations Cup match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd