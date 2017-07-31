Best Goals of the week: Dani Alves’ stunning freekick in PSG debut

Dani Alves scores a stunner. (Source: Screengrab) Dani Alves scores a stunner. (Source: Screengrab)

The pre-season football is in full form with teams preparing to take up more challenging campaigns from next week. Arsenal lifted the Emirates Cup despite loss to Sevilla, Barcelona won the El Clasico 3-2 in an exciting match in Milan, and the week that went by saw many more interesting matches ahead of the new season that will begin in the coming month.

Here are five of the best goals of the week which feature Dani Alves, Kaka and Gerrard Pique among others:

Dani Alves screamer against AS Monaco

Former Barcelona and Juventus player Dani Alves fired a screamer past Danijel Subasic from a free kick from 35 metres in his debut for Paris Saint Germain on Friday.

Kaka scores long range stunner

Kaká drilled a superb strike from 30 yards out into the top corner in the 40th minute in a Major League Soccer match for Orlando FC against Atlanta, reminding fans of his glorious days with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Benny Feilhaber bicycle kick

A succesful bicycle kick is always a beauty to watch! It is against a Major League Soccer match that had the privilidge of witnessing such a brilliant goal. The Kansas City player scored a beauty before halftime to help his side defeat Chicago Fire 3-2.

A well-executed goal by Knowledge Musona

KV Oostende forward Knowledge Musona scored a brilliant goal against Olympique Marseille in a Europa third round qualifier on Thursday night.

Gerrard Pique pin point goal

With eyes on the ball and his right leg outstretched, Pique knew exactly the strength to put in the final decisive goal of the El Clasico. He met Neymar’s free-kick with an acrobatic finish.

