Best Foot Forward

A few days before Aizawl FC was scheduled to face-off with Mohun Bagan, on its home turf, in a crucial game that could propel the Mizoram team to its first I-League championship, a widely-shared joke did rounds of the social media.

Addressed in the form of a letter to the Mizoram-born Mohun Bagan player Jeje Lalpekhlua, the joke was an advance apology for the boos Jeje was likely to be greeted with during the match, by members of the “Red Army,” as the thousands of Aizawl FC fans in red jerseys who turn up at each I-League fixture at Aizawl, have come to be known.“The boos won’t mean we don’t love you,” the letter said, but explained that in this all-important match for Aizawl FC, anyone on the opponents’ side was likely to be booed. “And we won’t really mind,” the letter ended, “if you [Jeje] could, perhaps, get in an own goal.”

That the joke was widely shared across social media platforms not only showed the excitement with which Aizawl awaited last Saturday’s match, but also the diversity of clubs and locations Mizo football players have reached, Jeje arguably being the best known player at the moment.

Heavy rains pounded the hill state through the week and forecasts for sunshine on match day were bleak as well. But, Aizawl residents were still scrambling for tickets a couple of days before the game. Fans braved winds and the rain as they hunted for tickets. Those who couldn’t find one asked around, willing to buy at much higher prices. Those who managed to buy one, flaunted them as status messages and profile pictures. Across the hill city, young and old alike made plans to head to the Rajiv Gandhi stadium at Mualpui. Daily-wagers told their employers they were not going to make it to work that Saturday because they had already bought tickets. Even if they didn’t go, they’d rather perch themselves somewhere off the hillside, overlooking the stadium, to watch the game rather than earn their daily bread.

When Saturday finally came, fans converged on the stadium on foot, two-wheelers and cars, hours before kick-off and when the weather was at its most ruthless. In the stands, they stood with umbrellas and raincoats — many without either. The fog was so heavy, the 11,000-strong crowd could sometimes not even see where the ball was. Some laughed later that they couldn’t even make out that it was Aizawl FC’s Zohmingliana Ralte who scored the match’s winning (and only goal) in the 83rd minute. The win, and as it seems now, a possible I-League championship for Aizawl FC in only its second season, has been one of the most meaningful moments in the tiny state’s footballing history. Certainly, the most exciting result since Mizoram bagged the Santosh Trophy in 2014.

Mizoram was introduced to football about 100 years ago. In a chapter about football’s origins in Mizoram, Alan Lalremruata in his book, Football Chanchin, unearths the improbable setting of the Mizos’ first rendezvous with the sport — World War I. Hundreds of young Mizo men were in the employ of the Allies in that war as porters and non-combatants, and the first time Mizos kicked around a football was in Paris.

Except for a clutch of localities in Aizawl’s densest neighbourhoods with absolutely no space for a playground, it would be safe to say that every settlement in the state has at least a sandy plot with goal bars on either side. The space doubles up as the football ground and also where community festivities and feasts are held. Football is never far from youngsters.

Saturday’s win has brought in major attention to the state. It’s a fact not lost on the club’s management (club owner Robert Romawia Ralte’s desk this week was piled with color photocopies of the front and sports pages of national newspapers that wrote gloriously of Aizawl FC’s win), and neither has it been lost on those who head the hundreds of smaller local clubs.

“The I-League doesn’t just have Indians, but players from all over the world. And Mizo players have certainly outshone them all,” says Hnamhlunchhunga Chhakchhuak, president of a local First Division Club, Chaltlang FC. However, he worries that Aizawl FC’s rise might have a less positive effect when it comes to local football.

“What I worry about is that our players might look at Aizawl FC players and become discontented. Most local clubs can’t afford to pay players. We usually pay them a few thousand. But, if they eye the thousands that Aizawl FC players are said to be getting, then we could be in trouble as far as attracting new talent is concerned. The players, too, could face problems in aspirations not being met,” said Chhakchhuak.

As things stand now, there are a total of 16 clubs in the Mizoram Premier League organised by the Mizoram Football Association (which includes eight under-18 clubs affiliated to each of the senior MPL clubs). But these are the creamy layer teams. Each of the state’s eight districts have their own District Football Associations, and, except for two of these, the majority organise First, Second and Third division leagues which are played out in their respective territories each year.

“In Mizoram, it’s not an exaggeration to say that every locality has its own football club. I’m talking about localities even in small villages that are divided into just three or four localities,” said Lalnghinglova Hmar, general secretary, MFA, and arguably Mizoram’s best-known face when it comes to football. He admits he cannot hazard a guess about the number of clubs in the state.

But, whatever the logistics and costs that might be involved in the running of these individual clubs, some, like the Second division Electric Veng FC, are looking to the future with some hope for their own players.

“If Aizawl FC does win the I-League,” says Lalzuitluanga Ralte, the club’s president, “then it is most likely going to attract scouts from different parts of India to Mizoram to perhaps even look at the local leagues.”

Ralte feels the club’s players stand a chance, and has been telling them to give their best to the game — they might end up with an opportunity to play for larger clubs elsewhere, and realise their dreams of taking up the sport professionally. This fact has not been lost on the players either, he said, and they knew the possibilities even before he told them what he thought. However, the MFA’s Hmar remains more hard-nosed and speaks from long years of experience.

“There was always talent in Mizoram. But, for a long time, that remained untapped. It was only recently that properly-run leagues, infrastructure and hard work nurtured it, and put Mizoram on the map. If we forget these and become lax, then we will be in a very real danger of reverting back to the old days when there was talent, but it didn’t really mean too much because it wasn’t nurtured,” he said.

